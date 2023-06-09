6-8 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presented by the City of San Juan Capistrano is back on this year, in full form. Classic rock act The Trip kicks off the fun on June 21. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to relax while you soak up music in downtown San Juan. There will also be food trucks, adult beverages for sale, and booths featuring local businesses and groups. A free trolley service will run on concert days from 4-9 p.m.

Historic Town Center Park

31872 El Camino Real

San Juan Capistrano

