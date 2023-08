Wednesday, Aug. 16, 4-8 p.m.

San Juan Summer Nites free concert series returns to Historic Town Center Park. Join the city for live music, a business expo, vendors and free activities for kids.

This week, the country and western act Smith will entertain audiences, starting at 6 p.m. The business expo starts at 4 p.m.

Historic Town Center Park, 31525 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuancapistrano.org.