Sunday, March 19: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is hosting an event to recognize St. Joseph’s Day and the return of the swallows. The day will feature live entertainment with mariachi music and folklore dancing, ringing of the historic Mission bells, food and craft vendors, and activities for kids. Mission docents will also be on hand to educate visitors about various aspects of the Mission and local Native American representatives will teach traditional basket weaving techniques. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

