Thursday, Feb. 2

The Swallows Day Parade season is in full swing again, and that means the return of this annual showcase for local restaurants. Numerous eateries, including The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, will be on hand to offer samples and compete for recognition in various categories—including best dessert. There will also be live music. Tickets are $50. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.