THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1: TASTE OF SAN JUAN AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6-9 p.m. As the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association’s Swallows Day Parade festivities to approach, it’s time again for the 30th annual Taste of San Juan, showcasing the best culinary offerings from local restaurants, pubs and wineries, including Heritage BBQ, Trevor’s at the Tracks, Tavern at the Mission, Paddy’s Station, Sol Agave, Sundried Tomato American Bistro, SJC Sports Bar & Grill, La Michoacana Ice Cream, Ysidora Restaurant & Lounge and many more. Eateries will compete for recognition in various categories at San Juan Hills Golf Club to kick off the Fiesta de las Golondrinas. Tickets are $60 until Jan. 31, $70 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Swallows Day Parade. swallowsparade.com.

Friday, Jan. 26

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LINE DANCING FRIDAYS

10-11 a.m. Join Age Well Senior Services for line dancing every Friday at San Clemente’s senior center. No partner required. For a $5 donation, learn some easy and fun line dances to get you moving. Carrie Wojo teaches all over South Orange County and makes it easy to stay active and have fun. Dorothy Visser Senior Center, 117 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente. 949.498.3322.

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

9 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Flock of 80s will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

9 p.m. Live music is featured at this South Orange County staple. The Rebel Heart Band will perform at Swallow’s for the first time. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S AT THE TRACKS

7 p.m. Live outdoor music is featured at this South Orange County eatery. Classic and modern rock artist Phil Vandermost will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

LAUGHIN’ IN SAN CLEMENTE

8:15 p.m. Los Molinos Beer hosts a monthly comedy show that features comedians with appearances on Comedy Central, Conan, Netflix and more. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show will begin at 8:15 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25. Los Molinos Beer Company, 151 Calle de Los Molinos, San Clemente. eventbrite.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Enjoy some rollicking sounds over dinner at this intimate and popular South Orange County venue. The Petty Breakers, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, Jan. 27

DANA POINT FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. California farmers bring fresh produce to sell at the Dana Point Farmers Market and craft vendors provide a large selection of art, jewelry, clothing, handbags, candles, hand-made soaps and unique one-of-a-kind gifts. It is strongly recommended that customers bring their own reusable bags. La Plaza Park, 34111 La Plaza, Dana Point.

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

9 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Tijuana Dogs will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

9 p.m. Live music is featured at this South Orange County staple. The Sticks and Stones Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT IVA LEE’S

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this San Clemente lounge known for its entertainment. Family Style will perform. Iva Lee’s Restaurant & Lounge, 555 N. El Camino Real, Suite E, San Clemente. 949.361.8255. ivalees.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S AT THE TRACKS

7 p.m. Live outdoor music is featured at this South Orange County eatery. Modern Americana band DARDEN will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Enjoy some rollicking sounds over dinner at this intimate and popular South Orange County venue. Common Sense will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Sunday, Jan. 28

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. American Red Cross and the Outlets at San Clemente are partnering to host a blood drive. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment, using sponsor code OUTLETSSC, and answer pre-donation questions ahead of time. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. outletsatsanclemente.com.

SAN CLEMENTE FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Shop for a wide selection of fruits, vegetables and artisanal goods from organic growers along Avenida Del Mar. 949 361 8200. San-clemente.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S AT THE TRACKS

6 p.m. Live outdoor music is featured at this South Orange County eatery. Don Duncan Quartet will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Enjoy some rollicking sounds over dinner at this intimate and popular South Orange County venue. The Four Freshmen will perform. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Monday, Jan. 29

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

COUNTRY NIGHT AT H.H. COTTON’S

5:30-6:45 p.m. This popular downtown restaurant offers a night full of country music and line dancing for all ages. Beginners can participate in this $10 Introduction to Line Dancing lesson with instructor Anne Leslie. H.H. Cotton’s, 201 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.945.6616. hhcottons.com.

OPEN JAM AT KNUCKLEHEADS

7-10 p.m. Play your own percussion, acoustic or electric instruments every Monday night at Knuckleheads. Amps are allowed, but drums are not. Knuckleheads, 1717 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. Knuckleheadsmusic.com.

SMOKEY KARAOKE AT BEACHFIRE

8 p.m. Come down and take the stage at this popular Downtown San Clemente restaurant. BeachFire Bar and Grill, 204 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.366.3232. Beachfire.com.

STEAK NIGHT & COUNTRY DANCING AT SWALLOW’S INN

5 p.m. Boogie down and chow down at this South Orange County staple for “Monday Night with Miss Christine.” There will be country dancing and lessons with Joe and Debra from 6-7 p.m. and dancing until 10:30 p.m. Steak dinners are $25 and start at 5 p.m. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

10 a.m.-4 p.m. American Red Cross and Dana Point Harbor Partners are hosting a blood drive where the Red Cross Bloodmobile will be set up next to The Brig Restaurant. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment and answer pre-donation questions ahead of time. 34535 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point.

STORYTIME AT THE SJC LIBRARY

10:30-11 a.m. Bring the kids to storytime, held every Tuesday morning. Children will get to read books and sing songs. The event is geared for the 2- to 6-year-old age range. San Juan Capistrano Library, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1752. ocpl.org.

PAINTING CLASS AT CASA ROMANTICA

4-5 p.m. Artist Kelly Galaher teaches Baroque art techniques during a four-part series. The class is available to painters of all skill levels and ages 14 and up. Tickets are between $100 and $120. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.

TRIVIA AT LOST WINDS BREWING

6:30 p.m. Make Tuesdays a little less Tuesday by showcasing your trivia knowledge in a light-hearted competition. The event also features appearances from food trucks. Lost Winds Brewing Company, 924 Calle Negocio, Ste. C, San Clemente. 949.361.5922. lostwindsbrewing.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

‘COUNTRY WEDNESDAY’ AT STILLWATER

6 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. In this “Country Wednesday” event, join Stillwater for some two-stepping and line-dancing fun. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

BINGO AT THE SENIOR CENTER

1:30 p.m. Every Wednesday, the Dorothy Visser Senior Center will host Bingo. The center will begin selling cards at 1 p.m., with the game starting promptly at 1:30. The buy-in is $12 for 10 games with four cards and a special pick-your-number game. For more information, contact the center at 949.498.3322. Dorothy Visser Senior Center, 117 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente.

YOUTH PROGRAMMING AT THE NOBLE PATH FOUNDATION

4:30-7:30 p.m. The Noble Path Foundation hosts events multiple times a week to get youth and young adults out and about and participating in safe, productive activities. Guitar lessons start at 4:30 p.m., followed by a fitness class at 5:30 p.m., and Creative Collaboration at 6:30 p.m. The Noble Path Foundation, 420 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.234.7259. thenoblepathfoundation.org.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.