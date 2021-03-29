Equestrian Coalition Holds ‘100 Horsemen Strong Challenge’

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition (SJCEC) is challenging 100 horsemen—or anyone else—to donate $100 each for a total of $10,000, which will then be used as a grant to sponsor any individual (or group) who comes up with a proposal to help bring awareness to the equestrian lifestyle and heritage of San Juan.

Each donation of $100 will gain one vote when it comes to selecting the winning proposal in the “100 Horsemen Strong Challenge,” and all donors will vote on and select the top five winning proposals on June 1, a news release said. Those finalists will then be asked to submit a 3-minute video of their proposal, after which the winner will be chosen.

Individuals or groups looking to submit a proposal can do so by sending a one-page idea to sjcec@cox.net by April 30. Grant applications can also be found on the SJCEC website.

