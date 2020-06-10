Equestrian Fundraiser Going Virtual This Year

Staff report

The annual Two Stepping Under the Stars fundraiser hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition will be a virtual silent auction this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Coalition members.

The Coalition’s Facebook page expects to have more updates on details for the event.

In terms of how the pandemic has generally affected the local equestrian community, Coalition President John Berney said trainers, veterinarians and other people considered essential workers have been able to take care of horses. Riding lessons and camps have had to pause, though.

“Horse shows have been canceled, which is a huge hit,” Berney said.

The horse show season is expected to slowly restart in June in accordance with new health guidelines. The San Juan equestrian community has an annual economic impact of $50.1 million, Berney said.