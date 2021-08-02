Equestrians Host Virtual Silent Auction

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

The 19th annual “Two Stepping Under the Stars” fundraiser by the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition will again be held online this year. There will be a silent auction running through Aug. 14, and a live-streamed concert that same night from 6-8 p.m.

“Now more than ever the coalition needs the community’s help in preserving the equestrian lifestyle and heritage of San Juan Capistrano,” a news release from the SJCEC said. “With threats of urban development and the (sale) of local stables, ‘the horse’ in San Juan Capistrano is in danger.”

Visit sanjuanequestrian.org or contact Gwen Grierson at 949.338.2135 for more information.

