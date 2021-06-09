Esencia Homes Sell Out in Rancho Mission Viejo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Home sales continue to stay strong in Rancho Mission Viejo, as officials with the master-planned community recently announced the last available home was sold in the community’s Esencia development. The Esencia community has a total of 2,776 homes.

Home sales are staying strong in Rancho Mission Viejo, where the Village of Esencia is now sold out and the Village of Rienda is scheduled to open next year. Photo: The New Home Company.

“This is a historic day for Rancho Mission Viejo as we celebrate the completion of the Village of Esencia,” said Paul Johnson, executive vice president of community development for RMV, in a news release. “Although Esencia is officially sold out, those who wish to experience The Ranch’s unique lifestyle won’t have to wait long, as we are slated to grand open the Village of Rienda in Spring 2022.”

The first phase of Rienda—billed as being a short drive from downtown San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, and Doheny State Beach—will have 671 homes.

“Our consistently strong sales–despite all of the challenges of the past year–demonstrate how new homebuyers are attracted by the appeal of our wide-open spaces, Nature Reserve, trails, and extraordinary community lifestyle on The Ranch,” said Johnson. “We are thrilled to be taking the momentum and excitement around Esencia and carry that into the Village of Rienda. Hundreds of people have already signed our interest list, and we look forward to updating them as models are built.”

Esencia opened in 2015 and offers hilltop views of the nearby mountains, as well as the recently opened Esencia Sports Park. Esencia is the second sold-out village in RMV; Sendero sold out in 2015 after opening in 2013.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

