Staff report

A merit scholarship program is coming to Fairmont Schools’ new San Juan Capistrano campus, in partnership with Orange County Education Foundation.

Fairmont Schools is taking over the former Saddleback Valley Christian campus. The scholarship competition is offered to newly enrolling Fairmont students entering grades 6-9 and will be held remotely on August 4, a press release said.

For the 2020-21 school year, a total of $17,500 will be awarded to the top five-placing students, including $5,000 to each of two first-place winners and $2,500 to each of three second-place winners. The first 25 new enrollees among sixth- to ninth-graders will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“Since Fairmont’s inception in 1953, we have been committed to making our outstanding educational experience as accessible as possible,” said David Jackson, Chairman of Fairmont Schools. “The addition of our SJC Excellence Merit Scholarship program builds on that long-standing commitment. We are delighted to bring this opportunity to the community surrounding our newest campus.”

Applicants will write a timed essay and complete an interview with a panel of judges during the virtual event.

Visit fairmontschools.com/sjcscholarship to learn more.