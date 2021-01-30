Fatal Pedestrian Collision Under Investigation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

A man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle near La Novia Avenue and San Juan Creek Hills.

The fatal pedestrian collision occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 30, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene.

Traffic shut down in the area following the collision, and the incident is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A vehicle collision that killed a pedestrian in San Juan Capistrano is under investigation. Photo: Courtesy of Grace Boyd.

