Fiesta Association Announces Dignitaries for Next Swallows Season

Staff report

As they get ready to organize the upcoming Swallows Day Parade and related festivities, the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association recently held their annual barbecue on Oct. 22 to say goodbye to the migrating birds for now—and also announced the dignitaries for next season.

John “Fish” Fischle will serve as Señor San Juan, realtor and community fixture Daniele Smith will be Ms. Fiesta, and San Juan Elementary School students Eloise Glynn and Javier Martinez—both 10 years old—were named the junior dignitaries. Fischle was not at the barbecue.

The dignitaries generally attend Fiesta and community events, often in old-time Western clothing that the group terms “black-and-whites,” leading into the parade, which is scheduled for March 25, 2023.

Junior dignitaries Eloise Glynn and Javier Martinez. Photo: Collin Breaux

Ms. Fiesta Daniele Smith (left) with past Ms. Fiesta Marie Kelly. Photo: Collin Breaux

