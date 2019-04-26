Fiesta Days Event Celebrates San Juan’s History

Staff

Sunday, April 28, marks the seventh annual Fiesta Days event in San Juan Capistrano.

The annual event, organized by the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society, gives the local community an opportunity to explore the city’s historic district on Los Rios Street.

This year’s event will feature a mask-making demonstration from Diane Lewis, in anticipation of the Society’s new exhibit set to open next month.

Visitors can tour all of the historic buildings while docents provide talks on the history of each one. The ongoing Portola Exhibit in the Leck House will also be on display, highlighting the events of the Portola Expedition and its significance to California’s history.

Guests can also enjoy some of the famous homemade tortillas and salsas from Bea Torres, as well as Bob Minty’s whaling exhibit. And for the kids, there will be plenty of arts and crafts activities.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and is free to the public.