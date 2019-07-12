Fine Wine & Sunshine: MissionFest to Bring Country Music and Wine To San Juan

Staff

The 2019 MissionFest is back for its second year in San Juan Capistrano and will be bringing music and wine-tasting experience like no other—the easiest choice for summer entertainment.

The event is set in the plush grounds of San Juan Capistrano’s Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park and will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Country music star Jamey Johnson is this year’s headliner and will be accompanied by other country music acts such as Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, Eric Paslay, Annie Bosko and Karly Moreno.

MissionFest will not only feature a powerful lineup of live music, but there’ll also be more than 30 fine wineries and food selections from Trevor’s at the Tracks, Sol Agave, Cousins Maine Lobster and Bad to the Bone.

Pace yourself; it’s a lot of fun to have in one day. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event. Wine tasting will go from 1- 3:30 p.m.

The RMV Riding Park is located at 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. For more information email Info@missionfest.com or head to MissionFest.com.