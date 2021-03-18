First Business Opens at Los Patrones Business Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

If you’re driving through Rancho Mission Viejo, you might pass Los Patrones Business Park—an industrial commercial center that community officials say will be filled with businesses and give residents a place to shop, work, and play.

While other businesses still have yet to officially open there, the first one has: SmartStop Esencia Storage Facility. In fact, it’s already had its first rental.

SmartStop Self Storage is the first business to open at a new business center in Rancho Mission Viejo. Photo: Courtesy of SmartStop.

SmartStop CEO Michael Schwartz said his business is excited to partner with The Ranch and that opening a location at RMV’s new business hub made sense, since their company is in nearby Ladera Ranch.

“I think it’s nicely designed,” Schwartz said of his impression of Los Patrones Business Park.

SmartStop is seeing increased demand in the storage industry and “nice moving activity” in terms of the location’s business, he said. The company has other locations throughout California and more than 100 overall locations in various states.

SmartStop CEO Michael Schwartz said they are glad to partner with Rancho Mission Viejo on the new location in Los Patrones Business Park. Photo: Courtesy of SmartStop.

“One thing you learn about storage—it’s a 5-mile trade area sort of business,” Schwartz said.

Other incoming businesses for Los Patrones Business Park include Evolution Swim Academy, dog training facility Sit Means Sit, and Zuri Pet Spa. Several tenants are RMV residents.

“There are some great tenants that have signed on to the office park and should open in the first quarter of 2021,” said Mike Balsamo, The Ranch’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

