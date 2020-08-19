First Teen in Orange County to Die of COVID-19-Related Death, Second in State

Lillian Boyd and Zach Cavanagh, The Capistrano Dispatch

A teenage girl in Orange County has died in connection to COVID-19.

OC Health Care Agency (HCA) officials reported on Wednesday, Aug. 19 that Orange County’s first pediatric death related to the virus and confirm that she did have underlying medical conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and send our condolences to her friends and family during this very difficult time,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, the acting health officer for the county.

According to recent data as of Wednesday, Aug. 19, there have been 833 COVID-19-related deaths in Orange County. This is the second COVID-19-related death of someone younger than 17 in the state of California. On July 31, state officials reported the first death of a minor from the virus was between 13 and 17 and has “underlying health conditions according to the California Department of Public Health.”

The young person died at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, several media outlets reported.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, there have been about 638,000 COVID-19 cases in California with about 11,523 death. According to the California Department of Health, about 63,000 confirmed cases were younger than age 17.

In Orange County as of Wednesday, Aug. 19, there have been 2,972 confirmed cases 17 years of age and under of the county’s 44,507 total confirmed cases. In Dana Point, there has been a total of 20 confirmed cases in children 18 years old or younger. (San Clemente has 30 cases. San Juan Capistrano has 31 cases. Rancho Mission Viejo has 8 cases.)

Orange County remains on the state’s monitoring watch list, but the county remained on a positive trend as of Wednesday.

Orange County was beyond the CDPH threshold in only one of the five reported statistical categories in the latest numbers, with a case rate per 100,000 of 98.6 still sitting well above the threshold of 25.0. The case rate represents a 14-day period with a three-day lag.

The county’s seven-day testing positivity percent landed at 5.9%, below the 8% threshold. The testing positivity is reported with a seven-day lag.

In hospital stats, the number of hospitalized and ICU case at their lowest since late June with 419 and 124, respectively. Orange County’s three-day average change in hospitalized patients is well below the 10% threshold at minus-3.9%. The county has 30% of its ICU beds available and 56% of its ventilators available, both above the CPDH thresholds of 20% and 25%, respectively.