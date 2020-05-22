Food Distribution Starting Saturday

Staff report

Food distribution to the needy will begin on Saturday, May 23, at the St. Margaret’s Episcopal School parking lot and will last for six Saturdays in total through June 27.

The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce announced the distribution in cooperation with local organizations and businesses, including Bad to the Bone BBQ. Distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until boxes run out.

“Those wishing to receive grocery items are drive-in-only. Only one box/load per car, no exceptions, due to the immense need,” a press release said. “No car may line up for the event prior to 7 a.m. on the day of the event. No walk-ups will be accepted. Windows must be up at all times to keep our volunteers safe. Trunks must be opened when in line.”

Volunteers must sign up before the event, and no walk-up volunteers will be accepted.