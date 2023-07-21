Gina Cousineau

Summer is here, and our kids’ unhealthy habits are exposed for all to see. Routine is paramount for all humans, but our kids are particularly used to schedules during the school year, so chaos typically ensues when summer arrives.

That is, unless we caretakers are willing to step in to provide guidance. And, unfortunately, role modeling health habits proves difficult for most adults, so how can we expect kids to succumb, if we can’t?

As a parent of four and “mimi” of two, I am very aware in Round 2 of how easy it is to “give in to” the littles. The issue is that habits are secured during these early years, and if we can’t gain/keep control now, we don’t stand a chance in the future.

Parents often proclaim their immense love for their kids with the strong statement, “I would die for my kids,” yet in my experience, most are unwilling to cook for those very same children.

As your resident nutritionist, who professes an international “healthy eating pattern” approach, bringing the family around the kitchen table is perhaps the best way to place wholesome, nutritious and delicious food in front of them, putting devices away, and have meaningful conversations that will allow you to feel good about these far and few communal eating occasions.

According to most, if not all, health organizations, the only counter to the obesity epidemic that is affecting children and adults, is to improve eating and exercise habits for the entire family. So, I’ll ask the question now: are you willing to make change for the sake of your children’s lives?

Childhood obesity can lead to the same serious health problems that we typically see in adults, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol, and the ensuing diseases attached to these aliments.

It can also lead to depression and self-esteem issues that only add insult to injury, but with modest changes, we can alter the trajectory of not only our kids’ lives, but ours as well.

Let’s look at the risk factors, and then if concerned, have a conversation with your child’s pediatrician:

Diet Quality: Do you see less wholesome foods filling out the bulk of your family's food choices? How much sugar, sodium, and fat-laden foods are consumed in a typical day?

Lack of Exercise: Is regular movement/play part of your kid's day? Sedentary behaviors are the norm today, courtesy of the internet.

Family Factors: This is where we must look at ourselves, especially if we struggle with overweight/obesity. Do we tend to choose high-calorie, highly palatable foods, and avoid exercise?

Psychological Factors: Food is often used to cope with stress and boredom. This emotional attachment to food starts very early in life.

Socioeconomic Factors: Depending on where you live, resources might be limited when we look to food choices and exercise opportunities.

Depending on where you live, resources might be limited when we look to food choices and exercise opportunities. Medications: Certain medications can cause weight gain, so be sure to speak to your child’s provider prior to starting new medications.

So, now what? Leading by example is the best way to make change. There is nothing wrong with occasional treats and splurges, but it might be worthwhile to log the food your family is eating for a few days to really evaluate food choices.

Planned family activities, like walking the dog, bike rides, and hikes, will benefit the entire family both physically and psychologically.

Gina Cousineau, aka Mama G, is your local nutrition expert, chef, and fitness professional, with her BS in Nutrition and MS in functional and integrative nutrition. She uses a food-as-medicine approach for weight loss to health gain, and everything in between.