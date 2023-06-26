Green activist and former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Larry Kramer was given a recognition award by Orange County Fifth Supervisor Katrina Foley on Tuesday, June 20, during a City Council meeting.

Kramer is a member of the South Orange County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education, which advocates for environmental causes and raises awareness of climate change. The group has planted trees in the area, including at Four Oaks Park.

“I just returned from an environmental conference in D.C.,” Kramer said. “What I’m most heartened by was to observe the large number of young people and diverse people who were at the conference. These are people working to improve the environment.”

Kramer praised Foley’s focus on environmental and veteran issues.

He served on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.

Kramer is also a former Navy submarine captain. Foley said Kramer commanded a workforce of more than 1,000 people.

“He provided support to the submarines assigned to the base and a quarterly open meeting with the residents and users of the base to enhance communications,” Foley said. “We are so grateful that you were serving for us.”

Kramer’s work toward a sustainable future is commendable, she said.