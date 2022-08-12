Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Featured photo: Pixabay/Pexels

Staff report

Beginning at the end of August, free classes teaching people how to speak English will be offered at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center by the La Playa Center.

“After a summer break, La Playa Center’s free Adult English classes will resume at the SJC Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30,” a news release said. “Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m.”

Materials and texts will be provided to students at no cost. Enrollment can be done online at crossculturalcouncil.com.

“La Playa classes are taught by experienced volunteer ESL teachers,” the news release said. “If (you are) interested in learning more about becoming an ESL teacher, please email La Playa at laplayaenglish@gmail.com. A teacher workshop at the SJC Community Center will be held on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.”

Anyone with questions about the classes can call 949.374.2513.

The San Juan Capistrano Community Center is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion, near Kinoshita Elementary School.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

