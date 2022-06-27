Fresh Goods: A Look at the Farmers Market in Rancho Mission Viejo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux

Featured image: A variety of healthy produce and food is available at the monthly farmers market in Rancho Mission Viejo. Photo: Courtesy of Rancho Mission Viejo

On the first Saturday of every month, a farmers market is held in Rancho Mission Viejo at The Pavilion (2 Tierno Road) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Ladera Rancho Chamber of Commerce. Farmers, cottage producers, food trucks and craft vendors sell locally produced food and other items, according to the Chamber.

Some of the selections sold by the more than 40 vendors include wild-caught seafood; dairy, eggs and vegan butter; flower bundles; pasta and pies; hummus; local honey; pet treats; and artwork, photography and accessories.

“The produce is grown locally using sustainable methods to reduce climate impact—much is organic,” the Chamber’s event description said. “The small batch specialty producers make their products nearby using only the highest quality ingredients.”

The event is open to the public, and playtime for kids is available inside The Pavilion Gym during the event. Live music sometimes also is featured.

The next upcoming farmers market will be on July 2. Follow the Farmers Market on The Ranch page on Instagram for updates and more information.

