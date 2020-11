Staff report

Outdoor book sale days will be hosted by the Friends of the Library on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 at the San Juan Capistrano Library La Sala room, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be in place. Hand sanitizer will also be available. Only volunteers will be allowed in the bookstore.

The events will be canceled if it rains.