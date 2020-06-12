From the Inside: Procrastination in the Time of COVID-19

By Dale Rosenfeldt

My mother always said, “Never put off to tomorrow that which you can do today.” To all of the husbands out there who have said, “I’ll do it when I get around to it.” The time is now, but . . .

With a calendar full of tomorrows stacked like dominos to knock down one by one, I realize my mother never lived through a pandemic or anything like it. I recently wrote about casualties during the time of COVID-19. Yet another casualty is a sense of urgency.

Annie taught us to sing, “Tomorrow, tomorrow! I love ya tomorrow! You’re always a day away!” And the ride I worked on at Disneyland in the ‘70s convinced me that “There’s a great big beautiful tomorrow shining at the end of every day.”

Why do things I don’t want to do when there is always more time to do them? Our robotic vacuum does a good job of vacuuming up dog and cat hair, but with no one coming over to visit, why dust? Watering the vegetables provides sustenance, but pulling weeds, not so much! Cooking each night, naturally, but the dishes can wait. Exercise must be done each day, but the sweaty laundry may pile up.

I didn’t color or cut my own hair, because I had nowhere to go and because I don’t have the skill. But when it became possible to make an appointment with a professional, I did not procrastinate, because looking in the mirror and smiling back is priceless, along with those Zoom call compliments. Thanks, Vince, for making me feel pampered and beautiful again and prepared to see and be seen, but . . .

Just as we began to venture out, a series of terrible things began to occur nationwide, and it came to our cities and communities like other contagions, and retailers and restaurants who were about to open or had, boarded up, and those dominoes returned.

Never in my lifetime have I had a calendar so full of nothing: no work, no trips, no dinners, no gatherings. But as we come out of our COVID-19 coma, I feel as though I better get busy cleaning my closet, because I know there is a great big beautiful tomorrow and I want to be prepared to seize it and hold it dear.

The sun’ll come out

Tomorrow

So ya gotta hang on

‘Til tomorrow

Come what may

Tomorrow, tomorrow!

I love ya tomorrow!

You’re always

A day

Away!

Rosenfeldt is a consultant and trainer who travels often but is happiest at home in her art studio and with her husband, their dog and tabby cat. Her husband operates a business in town and is a commissioner and influencer.