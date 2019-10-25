Fundraiser Looking to Save Kittens

Staff report

A third annual fundraiser to “save the lives of tiny orphan kittens” will be conducted on Sunday, November 3.

Kocktails for Kittens will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Marbella Country Club, 30800 Golf Club Drive in San Juan Capistrano. A limited number of tickets, including the presentation, are available, according to the event website.

Kitten rescuer and bestselling author Hannah Shaw will be at the event. Shaw will “share stories and videos that chronicle her rescue adventures” and “showcase the stories of triumph that occur when we give kittens hope. There will be a meet-and-greet opportunity following the presentation,” the event website stated.

Tickets are sold out for the event but donations can be made by visiting arkofsanjuan.org.

Ark Cat Adopters are putting together a slideshow of their “success stories” with cats and kittens and asking for pictures to display on the screen. Email pictures to cat@arkofsanjuan.org and attend to see your cat or kitten on the screen.

The Ark of San Juan is the contact for the event. They can be reached at 616.581.6883 or cat@arkofsanjuan.org.