Gala raises money for Mandarin Immersion Program

Staff report

Local business, political, and education leaders raised $65,000 on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the 9th annual Fundraising Gala for the Mandarin Immersion Program at Marian Bergeson Elementary School in Laguna Niguel, part of the Capistrano Unified School District.

The gala was hosted at The Hills Hotel in Laguna Hills and included a keynote speech by CUSD Trustee Gila Jones.

Capistrano Unified School District Trustee Gila Jones spoke at a gala raising money for the Mandarin Immersion Program at Marian Bergeson Elementary School in Laguna Niguel. Photo provided to The Capistrano Dispatch.

The funds will be used to help pay for assistant teacher salaries, Mandarin substitute teachers, and other resources.

The Mandarin Immersion Program seeks to educate students through a blend of instruction in both Mandarin and English.