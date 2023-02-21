A dog wearing a superhero outfit, a snake draped around a kid’s neck, and ducks were all part of the fun on Feb. 18 at Los Rios Park during the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association’s Kids’ Pet Parade.

The annual showcase is part of the Swallows Day Parade seasonal festivities and gives kids a chance to show off their favorite animals. Some of the animals were dressed in costumes, while others were notable because of their sheer quirkiness.

Judges also selected parade winners in various categories. The winners:

Team costume: Dominic Pule with his dog Zeus

Bird: Lily Marquina with ducks Jojo and Waddles

Kid at heart: Margo Kutner with her dog Skylar

Exotic pet: James Glynn with his snake Split

Domestic pet: Lilly Brazil with her dog Tilly