Capistrano Valley Christian’s offense was explosive as ever in the Eagles’ season opener on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Saddleback College.

Nate Richie threw five touchdown passes, Max Krosky caught three touchdowns and JP Synnott ran for a 56-yard touchdown along with two receiving scores as CVCS outpaced Calvary Chapel of Santa Ana, 48-21.

Capistrano Valley Christian (1-0) averaged over 35 points per game last season, including a 42-9 win over Calvary Chapel (1-1) in last season’s opener.

Capistrano Valley Christian Football. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

The Eagles look to keep up that offensive fervor next Friday, as CVCS hosts St. Margaret’s (0-2) in an all-San Juan Capistrano matchup at Saddleback College. St. Margaret’s lost on the road to Western, 48-13, on Thursday. This will be the first match-up between the two schools since 2021. The Tartans have bested the Eagles in eight straight games dating back to 2005.

Capistrano Valley Christian got to work quickly on Thursday by forcing an opening three-and-out from Calvary Chapel, and three plays later, Synnott burst onto the scene.

The senior running back cut out left and sprinted down the Eagles sideline for a 56-yard rushing score. Synnott finished with 125 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught four passes for 88 yards.

Calvary Chapel found some early success running the ball and evened the score with seven consecutive running plays. Calvary Chapel ran for over 260 yards in the game.

However, it was another quick-strike big play that put Capistrano Valley Christian out in front for good.

Richie zinged a pass behind the heart of the Calvary Chapel defense right onto the hands of a sprinting Krosky, who finished the five-play drive with a 42-yard touchdown reception.

Calvary Chapel gambled with a fake punt on the ensuing drive, but CVCS came up with the stop and capitalized. Richie lofted a perfect rainbow to Krosky at the right pylon for a 21-yard touchdown pass and a two-score lead, 20-7. Krosky finished with 91 yards receiving on five catches.

Calvary Chapel got back within one score after a muffed punt snap by CVCS set up the opposition at the 8-yard line. Calvary Chapel completed its lone touchdown pass of the night on a four-yard score, 20-14. Calvary Chapel finished 6-of-10 passing for 43 yards with two interceptions.

Capistrano Valley Christian responded with a perfect two-minute drill and a one-yard touchdown run by Jack Gallo, who shifted over to take the direct snap and sneak, with two seconds left in the first half.

The Eagles then effectively put the game away two plays into the second half. Richie found Synnott on a short screen pass, and Synnott knifed through the Calvary Chapel secondary on a 55-yard score for a 20-point advantage, 34-14.

Richie finished the game 16-of-21 passing for 287 yards.

Capistrano Valley Christian tacked on two scores in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard screen pass touchdown to Synnott and a two-yard touchdown pass to Krosky.