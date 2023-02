Red, blue, green and other brightly colored vintage cars were at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, during the 20th annual Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano Car Show.

The event is held as a fundraiser for the organization. Local residents and families browsed the collection of various vehicles during the event.

Dogs with Fix’n Fidos, a regional nonprofit focused on pet care, were also available for adoption at the event.