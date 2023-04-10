On a Friday night at The Ecology Center, visitors are huddled at tables as they eat fruits and vegetables, drink beverages, and enjoy each other’s company.

The San Juan Capistrano-based agricultural awareness hub hosts community dinners on Friday nights where people can enjoy freshly cooked meals prepared by visiting chefs. The dinners are held outdoors, right by the rows of crops being grown on the farmland.

The visiting chef on April 7 was Sabrina Nyswonger from San Diego. Nyswonger’s Mexican, Cuban, and Italian background informs her culinary stylings, which included lettuce-wrap tacos with chicken or mushrooms, berries with goat cheese, and carrots.

Before the multi-course dinner is served, attendees get to have an adult beverage or sparkling water, listen to The Ecology Center Engagement Director Jonathan Zaidman give background on the center’s purpose and initiatives, tour the land, and hear from the night’s chef.

A couple of diners each are seated at a given table during the dinner, which gives people a chance to either meet someone new or chat with family and old friends.

Tickets are $160. More information on upcoming dinners can be found at theecologycenter.org.