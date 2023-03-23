Even as the rain came down outside, inside at Swallow’s Inn, people got to dancing and having a good time.

The San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association hosted its annual Fiesta Grandé on Wednesday, March 22.

The event is part of the Fiesta de las Golondrinas, which recognizes the return of the swallows to San Juan.

As with other Fiesta events, members of the Fiesta Association and wider community came decked out in their best Western clothing to celebrate San Juan’s culture and heritage. The James Kelly Band provided live country music. The Fiesta de las Golondrinas will culminate with the Swallows Day Parade in Downtown San Juan on Saturday, March 25.