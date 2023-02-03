The annual Taste of San Juan event gives people a chance to sample dishes from new and familiar restaurants, catch up with friends, dance to live Western music and have fun in San Juan Capistrano.

This year’s iteration kept that tradition going.

The 2023 Taste of San Juan drew hundreds of people to Reata Park on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, Trevor’s at the Tracks and Five Vines Wine Bar were among the local eateries handing out small bites to eat.

The event was hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, which organizes the Swallow’s Day Parade and related events, as a fundraiser.

The Taste of San Juan also holds contests among the restaurants in various categories. This year’s winners were:

Most Original Dish

1st Place: Sol Agave

2nd Place: Five Vines

Best Dessert

1st Place: Five Vines

2nd Place: Rancho Capistrano Winery

Best Appetizer

1st Place: Five Vines

2nd Place: Ellie's Table

Best Main Course

1st Place: Sol Agave

2nd Place: Il Sole