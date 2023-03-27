When the Swallows Day Parade returned for its 63rd go around Downtown San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, March 25, the horses came with it.

Horses have not been in the town’s biggest celebration since 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and a horse virus in 2022. Generally, one of the main themes for the parade—besides the return of the swallows to San Juan—is celebrating the area’s equestrian culture.

Jim Taylor, president of the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association—the volunteer group which organizes the parade—said it was “great” having the horses back.

“It was a great day,” he said. “People at the Mercado were happy.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the parade, which included entries from the City of San Juan Capistrano and San Juan Elementary School. Parade-goers were also treated to a warm and sunny afternoon—a contrast to the heavy rainfall this month.

Robert Ridland served as the replacement grand marshal after actor Dennis Quaid had to cancel his appearance as such at the last minute because of other professional commitments.

Off the main parade route, the party continued over at Historic Town Center Park with the Mercado Street Faire, where vendors and organizations had booths to sell food, meet with people, and celebrate the day. Kids also got to enjoy inflatable slides and games.

Fiesta Association volunteers have been busy after the parade returning golf carts they used for transportation and picking up hale bays set up on the parade route, Taylor said.

Several people have already asked about signing up to ride in next year’s parade, he said.

“There were very colorful entries,” Taylor said of this year’s participants. “It’s nice they dress up and play the part.”