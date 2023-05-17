A portion of the JSerra Catholic High School got wet on Wednesday, May 17.

However, it wasn’t because of the rain this time. The water instead came from students at the private school who jumped into the school pool.

The unique event is part of an annual tradition senior students take part in to celebrate the end of the school year. The school’s so-called “senior plunge” started as a senior prank in 2009 and has become an official school celebration since, taking place after Senior Mass and an awards ceremony.

School clothes were soaked as usual this year, with students swimming in full uniform. The festivities also included an inflatable slide students could use to ride into the pool, as well as parents and teachers taking photos of the kids as they got in and out of the pool.