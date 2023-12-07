Children of dozens of Marine families stationed at the Twentynine Palms base will have presents waiting for them under the tree come Christmas as JSerra Catholic High students donated a plethora of fun items and necessities to support the servicemembers.

As part of a yearly campaign called Operation Christmas Love, a few of the Marines arrived on campus Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, so the student-led group Caritas Christi could load the large haul of gifts into a moving truck.

“The idea is to allow people to have a nice Christmas … whether that’s giving them toys for the kids, or for their parents, or even just giving them things like necessities,” explained Lucy Meyer, a JSerra senior and member of the Caritas Christi group.

“I know some of the girls in my group gave Visa gift cards,” she continued. “(The families) could spend it on gas, and instead of using that gas money that they normally would have to pay, they can use it towards gifts for their kids or for each other.”

Charity Hauke, special events coordinator for JSerra, said the school has had a longstanding relationship with the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base. An element of the Operation Christmas Love campaign, she explained, is the Adopt-A-Family program, where roughly 70 to 80 Marine families are adopted by the school’s students, sports teams and clubs, such as Caritas.

The program, she added, is a way to “help provide a little extra at Christmas time just as a way to say thank you for the many sacrifices that our Marines have made for us, for our country.”

Caritas Christi, which adopted three Marine families this year, helps with different events at the San Juan Capistrano campus, as well as helps run the school’s masses.

“We’re servants of the school,” senior Christopher Kempf noted, before expounding on the goal of the annual program.

“The goal of this is just alleviating the stress of the parents for Christmas, because imagine having a family and you can’t give your children gifts for Christmas because of stress and stuff,” Kempf said. “They already, these families do so much for us, with protecting us.”

Speaking to the importance of students’ involvement in campaigns and programs like Adopt-A-Family, Hauke said that beyond the competitive academic education JSerra offers, it also wants to develop the character of its students.

“Once they do participate in something like that—how beautiful it is—once you do practice those virtues and are giving and, and how much support we can do to give back, I think that that all helps to develop that, the character of our students moving forward,” she said.

One aspect of the program, Kempf noted, is the students and groups are able to personalize the gifts to their adopted families.

Hauke said that in years past, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the students would get to travel to Twentynine Palms for a big Christmas party, where they got to interact with their adopted families. Though the pandemic has slightly changed the way the program is run, the students do eventually hear from their families.

“So we no longer go out there but the Marines are always so gracious and generous,” she said. “They’re really good. We’ll have stacks of thank you cards that start coming in across December, so they do have a little bit of interaction with them in that way.”

For both Kempf and Meyer, the program is an opportunity to help those who protect the nation.

“It’s cool to be able to give back to what people have done for us,” Meyer said.