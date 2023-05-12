San Juan Capistrano is known as an equestrian hotspot—a reputation demonstrated on Friday, April 12, during the start of the weekend-long Longines Fédération Équestre Internationale Nations Jumping Cup.

The Longines Cup is a horse jumping event, with the namesake main event serving as a regional qualifier for the international finale scheduled to occur in Barcelona, Spain later this year. The event is the only Nations Cup series qualifier being held in the U.S.

Friday afternoon’s competition was a Grand Prix in which riders and their horses jumped through arena obstacles.

The event continues Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, with other jumping competitions and vendor booths.

This year marks the first time the event has been held in San Juan Capistrano and on the West Coast. The Riding Park was scheduled to host the Longines Cup in 2022, but that was canceled because of a horse virus outbreak at the time.

The Ridland Group—comprising married couple Robert and Hillary Ridland, who manage the Riding Park—are bringing more events to the outdoor space to increase its usage.

Check back for event results.