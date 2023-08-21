For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

New faces led San Juan Hills’ second-half air attack as the Stallions won their first season-opener since 2020 in home victory over Oceanside, 31-10, on Friday, Aug. 18.

San Juan Hills (1-0) and Oceanside (0-1) were tied, 10-10, at halftime, but it was familiar faces that led the Stallions’ defense in a second-half shutout of the Pirates. Senior Jake Javorsky and junior Weston Port led the team in tackles with eight each with Javorsky posting a team-high three tackles-for-loss and Port pulling in an interception. Junior Greg Blomdahl and sophomore Xavier Seward each wrapped up sacks.

Following a touchdown run by senior Sullivan Land in the first half, it was the newest Stallions that pushed San Juan Hills out to victory in the second half.

Mater Dei transfer Timmy Herr started at quarterback, and the sophomore was efficient and versatile completing 19 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and running for two touchdowns. Long Beach Poly transfer Jason Robinson Jr. accounted for 135 receiving yards on five catches, including a long score for the senior Washington commit. Junior Chris Williams caught four passes for 53 yards, and Land caught four passes for 18 yards.

San Juan Hills lost its first seven games last season and its first six games in 2021, but now the Stallions look to continue to stay on the right foot in 2023. San Juan Hills will travel north to take on California of San Ramon at Moorpark High School on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57

