Mild rainfall did not stop the San Juan Capistrano community from recognizing service members who gave their lives for their country.

American Legion Post 721 and the City of San Juan Capistrano hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, at Veterans Park. The event included a rendition of the National Anthem, bell ringing for fallen veterans, and remarks by Mayor Howard Hart, a retired Navy captain.

Hart recalled a friend of his, Brian Ouellette, who was a Navy Seal and died in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2004.

“I had met Brian about four years earlier, and he and I hit it off immediately,” Hart said. “It was impossible not to like Brian. He had enough charisma to light up both San Juan Capistrano and Virginia Beach, Virginia, where we were both stationed and resided. He knew what it meant to be a friend.”

Ouellette checked on Hart’s family after the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, which Hart was in the namesake building during and survived.

Hart also spoke generally about the meaning of Memorial Day.

“Time has passed but tradition born of gratitude demands that, every year, we pause to remember,” Hart said. “It’s also a good reminder that we don’t always end up where we start. Memorial Day is unique among American holidays. It is not one of celebration, as much as it is one of reflection.”

Service members honored on Memorial Day come from all backgrounds and parts of the country, Hart said.

“The men and women who sacrifice to defend our country are as diverse as our country itself, but their service instilled upon all of them common traits,” he said. “They all learned, and all possess courage, honor, and fidelity to a cause greater than themselves.”