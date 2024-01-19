For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

San Juan Hills boys basketball brought its South Coast League record back to even after grinding out a win at Capistrano Valley, 45-42, on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

After dropping their league opener a week prior at home to San Clemente, the Stallions (13-8, 1-1) were led by 18 points from junior Mason Hodges and 13 points from senior Nate Brosch.

San Juan Hills can get back in the league title race when they host league co-leader Trabuco Hills (17-5, 2-0) on Friday, Jan. 19.

Photos by Alan Gibby/Zone57