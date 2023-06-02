Clad in blue and white gowns and caps, the San Juan Hills High Class of 2023 celebrated four years of work that culminated in receiving their diplomas.

Parents friends, and loved ones filled the stands and seats to cheer on the graduates during a ceremony held on Thursday, June 1, at the school’s Badlands football stadium. Some audience members brought flowers and other memorabilia for their graduates.

Principal Dr. Manoj Mahindrakar congratulated the graduates for working hard to overcome “countless obstacles to reach this point.”

“Whether you excelled academically, athletically, or artistically, you’ve all made us proud,” Mahindrakar said. “To those where the last four years maybe were a struggle, I’m proud of you too. Every chapter in life may not be a fairy tale or go as planned, but what matters is that you made it.”

Mahindrakar advised the graduates to be kind, curious, courageous, and genuine as they go out into the world.

Graduating senior and Scholar of Scholars Kent Lau also gave remarks. Lau has a 5.0 GPA and graduated with the highest overall weighted GPA based on work in various subjects.

“Gathered here today is the last class of San Juan Hills High School who knew what this school was like before the pandemic,” Lau said. “And what an adventure the last four years have been. From winning CIF football to taking the AP Euro test online at home to getting roasted by the underclassmen at the Clash of the Classes, it has been a wild ride.”

Lau, who spent his school years performing with the San Juan Hills choral program, also reflected on the bonds built between classmates.

“Whether it’s the—and I might be somewhat biased her—but the emotional release of our music programs, the storytelling of our fantastic theater department, the overcoming of limits and failures of our athletic teams, or the educational instruction and immersive projects from countless other classes, each of you has contributed to this beautiful harmony here at San Juan Hills,” he said.

Class of 2023 graduate Jack Sanseverino also gave a commencement speech, in which he said the Class of 2023 is a class of resilience.

“Just starting our high school journey, we were sent home, and stripped away of two years that we will never get back. But we took those years as a beneficial opportunity,” he said. “I know many may have reservations about this because well … COVID was, of course, truly tragic. But for our Class of 2023, we rose from the—well, let’s face it—ashes of the pandemic with phoenix-like brilliance.”