In the most stunning of fashions, the San Juan Hills football team recaptured the Mission Bell on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Badlands.

After Tesoro took the lead for the first time with just over a minute remaining, San Juan Hills senior Colton Chase caught a ball over the middle from sophomore Timmy Herr and cut into the endzone with 0.6 seconds remaining to grab the game back for the Stallions, 27-24, send the student section streaking onto the field and claim the rivalry trophy for the Stallions for just the second time.

San Juan Hills tops Tesoro in the final second to capture the Battle for the Bell. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

San Juan Hills is 7-0 for just the second time in school history and for the first time since 2015. The Stallions have never been 8-0 and will go for that mark after a bye week with their Sea View League opener at home against El Toro (2-5) on Friday, Oct. 13.

Tesoro (3-3) still maintains the overall lead in the rivalry, 6-4, and the lead since the Bell was introduced in 2019, 3-2.

TOUCHDOWN: San Juan Hills grabs the lead at the buzzer.



Herr hits Chase over the middle and the crowd goes nuts.@sjhhsfootball leads Tesoro, 26-24, 0.6 seconds remaining.



The Bell is nearly won. pic.twitter.com/aL29aoWW94 — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) September 30, 2023

San Juan Hills pushed out to a 17-0 second-quarter lead with touchdown runs of 12 and 6 yards by senior Sullivan Land and a 33-yard field goal by Manuel Maganda. Tesoro scored just before halftime on a 18-yard jump pass from running back Travis Wood to Todd Nelson. San Juan Hills led 17-7 at the break.

San Juan Hills led 20-7 on a 38-yard field goal by Maganda to open the third quarter, but Tesoro slowly fought back. Lance Guerrero kicked a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter, and following two chunk-play passes from Cash O’Byrne, Wood scored on a 1-yard touchdown to cut the San Juan Hills lead to three points.

After taking the ball from its own 15-yard line with four minutes left, Tesoro fought off two San Juan Hills sacks on the drive and marched 85 yards to grab the lead on a 12-yard pass from O’Bryne to Guerrero, who fought for the endzone to score.

San Juan Hills senior Colton Chase caught and ran in the go-ahead score with 0.6 seconds remaining, as the Stallions won the Battle for the Bell over Tesoro, 27-24.



After beginning last season 0-7, San Juan Hills is 7-0 for the second time in school history. (2015) pic.twitter.com/Un98LFCe52 — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) September 30, 2023

Tesoro now led by four points, 24-20, with San Juan Hills taking the ball at its own 36-yard line with about a minute to play.

Herr took control of the game with a calm, collected one-minute drill finding receivers on the outside and converting two third downs. From the Tesoro 16-yard line, Herr found Chase cutting in from the right, and with a catch at the 5-yard line, the senior receiver turned upfield and into the endzone for the lead with 0.6 seconds remaining.

After the student section prematurely rushed the field, San Juan Hills tacked on the extra point, covered the ensuing kickoff and sent the student section and the sidelines streaming toward the Tesoro endzone to grab hold of the Bell and ring their trophy in victory.

San Juan Hills senior Jake Javorsky talks about the Stallions physical and at times heated rivalry win over Tesoro, 27-24, in the Battle for the Bell. @javorsky_jake



Stallions went ahead with 0.6 seconds remaining on a TD catch by Colton Chase from Timmy Herr. pic.twitter.com/SFv9JiCwED — South OC Sports (@SouthOCsports) September 30, 2023

Herr completed 20 of 31 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. O’Bryne competed 24 of 32 passes for 378 yards and a touchdown for Tesoro.

Land led all rushers with 59 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Guerrero led all receivers with 171 yards on 11 catches and a score for Tesoro.

Defensively, Grant Kitteredge, Greg Blomdahl, Gavin Blum and Dominick Uribe recorded sacks for San Juan Hills, and Weston Port led the Stallions with 11 tackles. Port, Ryan Haghani and Jake Javorsky all wrapped up six solo tackles, with Haghani and Javorsky registering 10 tackles each.