Thousands swung through the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park for the four-day Summer Carnival from Saturday, July 1 and culminating with the city’s Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4.

Visitors enjoyed a wide selection of food vendors, exhibitors and a beer and wine garden while partaking in old-fashioned picnic games and being thrilled by over 20 carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel, mechanical swings and roller coasters.

On Tuesday night, patrons also were treated to live music from Untied Party Heroes before closing out the holiday weekend with a traditional Independence Day fireworks spectacular.

Enjoy our photo gallery from photographer Alan Gibby of Zone57 of all the Fourth of July festivities:

Thousands enjoyed the four-day Summer Carnival culminating with a Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday at San Juan Sports Park. Photo: Alan Gibby/Zone57

