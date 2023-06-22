People were dancing and enjoying music played by The Trip on Wednesday, June 21, at Historic Town Center Park.

The fun night was the first San Juan Summer Nites concert this year, an annual free series hosted by the City of San Juan Capistrano.

The Trip played classic rock songs, including “Last Train to Clarksville” and “Renegade.” While some were dancing, others relaxed in beach chairs and on blankets.

The event also had food and vendor booths. The series continues on July 19 with cover band Flashback Heart Attack, Aug. 16 with country-western act Smith, and Sept. 20 with local favorite Tijuana Dogs.