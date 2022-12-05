GALLERY: Town Kicks off the Holiday Season with Tree Lighting Celebration

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Photos and Story by Shawn Raymundo

Downtown San Juan Capistrano was abuzz with the Christmas spirit this past weekend, as the city and various local organizations welcomed hundreds of residents and visitors to help kick off the holiday season in what was a multicultural affair.

Families joined the City of San Juan Capistrano at Historic Town Center Park on Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the annual tree lighting celebration, followed by other festivities such as photo opportunities with Santa and shopping around Los Rios Historic District.

“It’s a beautiful night to celebrate the holiday season,” Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart told the crowd alongside his colleague, Councilmember John Taylor. “Thank you all for being here to share in this holiday cheer.”

“We’ve made great strides in moving our city forward, and we will continue to do great work into the New Year,” Hart continued. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve as your mayor pro tem and to be part of this wonderful community.”

Students from the Musical Theater University perform a musical show.

(From left) With his colleague Councilmember John Taylor by his side, Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart thanks the crowd for joining the city’s tree lighting celebration at Historic Town Center Park on Saturday, Dec. 3. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

Families and their kids enjoy a snow fall at the conclusion of the city’s tree lighting celebration.

Students with the Capistrano Valley High School orchestra perform Christmas tunes for all those shopping and enjoying the Christmas-themed activities around the Los Rios Historic District.

The Meister Family of Irvine, including Josie and Eric, enjoys the musical performance while 4-year-old Lukas dances along atop his dad’s shoulders.

A student from the Musical Theater University performs during the musical show.

Ahead of the tree lighting, parents and their kids got to enjoy a holiday musical show featuring performances by the Ballet Folklorico de Capistrano and the Ballet Folklorico Codices de Mexico, as well as the Musical Theater University.

Spread throughout the downtown corridor and Los Rios Street were also groupings of Capistrano Valley High School orchestra and marching band students who performed musical tunes for all those shopping and enjoying the Christmas-themed activities.

And just in time to help Hart and the rest of the city light the tree, “Santa Claus” came to town to lead the countdown. Afterword, snow fell on the crowd, giving families and their kids an opportunity to have a winter wonderland experience.

“On behalf of the City Council of San Juan Capistrano and Mayor (Derek) Reeve,” Hart said, “we wish you a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year and a healthy, prosperous 2023.”

