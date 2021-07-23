Ganahl Lumber Continues Progress on Lower Rosan Development

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Escrow recently closed between the Ganahl Lumber Company and the City of San Juan Capistrano for property along Stonehill Drive—again ensuring plans for a hardware store and lumber yard are intact.

“Ganahl Lumber is grateful for the support we have received from the City of San Juan Capistrano and the community over the last several years,” General Manager Alex Uniack said. “It’s been a challenging and complex process to get to this point, and we are excited to move the project into the construction phase.”

A purchase and sale agreement between the city and Ganahl for the site—known locally as the Lower Rosan Ranch property—was approved by the city council in December.

A rendering shows what the Ganahl Lumber Company development on the Lower Rosan Ranch property is expected to look like. Graphic: Courtesy of Ganahl Lumber Company

“On behalf of the Ganahl Family and employee-owners, we are excited to continue to invest in the communities that we live in and serve,” said Dan Delaney, Chief Financial Officer. “We are looking forward to completing construction on our new facility and serving the community for generations to come.”

The Ganahl portion will use approximately nine acres of the Lower Rosan site. Construction of the Ganahl site, as well as the proposed vehicle storage lots, should take 18 to 24 months.

Construction is expected to begin in the last week of July or the first week of August. Ganahl is “permit-ready in most areas” and “in the process of pulling the ones we need first now,” Uniack said.

