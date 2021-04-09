Getting Out Event Calendar: 2021 State of the City Address

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21: 2021 STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

7 p.m. Mayor John Taylor will discuss the state of San Juan Capistrano, as the town bounces back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be streamed online and is presented by the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce. sanjuanchamber.com.

Friday, April 9

DINNER AND DRINKS AT THE COACH HOUSE

6 p.m. Live music is finally back at The Coach House. Karly Moreno kicks off what are being billed as dinner and drink service nights at the popular South Orange County venue. The Coach House will be following health guidelines. Jason Feddy performs the next night on Saturday, April 10. Dinner reservations are required, so call the box office beforehand to secure your spot. Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, April 10

E-WASTE AND SHREDDING EVENT

8-11 a.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano is hosting a free e-waste and shredding event to celebrate the upcoming Earth Day, in partnership with Goodwill of Orange County and Southern California Shredding, Inc. Get rid of electronic waste such as old cell phones, computers, printers, microwaves, other small appliances, and sensitive records. The event will be drive-through, contactless, and held in the city hall parking lot. San Juan Capistrano City Hall, 32400 Paseo Adelanto, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.4400. sanjuancapistrano.org.

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. 3 Mile Radius will perform. Troy Ritchie will also perform later in the night, at 7 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, April 11

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

1-5 p.m. Come and enjoy live music again at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most popular spots, but keep in mind this is outdoors only. Jimi Nelson Band will perform. Cover charge is $5 and includes a food purchase. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Wednesday, April 14

BACKYARD OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads’ backyard is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.

Friday, April 16

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

ONLINE TOUR OF MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is offering online guided tours of its historic grounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Learn about the history and see the charming grounds and gardens of this South Orange County landmark. Cost is $45 for up to four devices, and the Zoom tour lasts up to an hour. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. Check the Mission website for exact hours. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Saturday, April 17

VINTAGE POP-UP MARKET

10 a.m.-3 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society is hosting a vintage pop-up market on Los Rios Street. There will be vintage crafts and other goods, so come on down and enjoy the fresh air on one of San Juan Capistrano’s most historic streets. The O’Neill Museum, 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. sjchistoricalsociety.com.

