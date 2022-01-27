Getting Out Event Calendar: 2022 Taste of San Juan and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

THURSDAY, FEBURARY 3: 2022 TASTE OF SAN JUAN

6-9 p.m. A community tradition hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association returns to kick off the Fiesta de las Golondrinas. Sample selections from San Juan restaurants, pubs, and wineries. General admission is $45. Mark Liddell and the Wranglers will provide live music. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird offers samples at the 2020 Taste of San Juan. The event is returning this year. Photo: Collin Breaux

Saturday, January 29

LIVE MUSIC AND TRIVIA AT THE BREWHOUSE

6-8 p.m. Come spend a Saturday night sipping drinks, testing your knowledge, and enjoying live music at one of San Juan Capistrano’s coolest spots. Steely Dan tribute band Kids of Charlemagne will perform. Trivia will cover the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s, so brush up on those leg warmer and grunge factoids. 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

7 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, January 30

PERFORMING FOR PUPS!

2 p.m. Have you ever seen dogs watch a play? If not, this is your chance. Come see adorable canines available for adoption view a live 10-minute theatrical performance. The event is free to the public, though donations are welcome. Registering online beforehand is encouraged. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Whiskey Ridge Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Thursday, Feb. 3

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Will Heard will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Feb. 5

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Alternative rock band Dramarama will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

