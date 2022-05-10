Getting Out Event Calendar: Bike Safety Seminar and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

SATURDAY, MAY 14: BIKE SAFETY LEARNING EVENT

9-10:30 a.m. Representatives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) will teach bike safety skills to attendees at Dana Hills High School in Dana Point. CHP members will also check bicycles and helmets. The first 40 children to attend will receive a set of bicycle lights, while the first 50 children to attend will get reflective bracelets. The free event is in partnership with the cities of Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, as well as the Orange County Transportation Authority, CHP, OCSD, and the California State Assembly. RSVP online. Dana Hills High School, 33333 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Friday, May 13

FRIDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Cover Fire will perform cover songs, so get ready to sing along with familiar tunes. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, May 14

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The event is free. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

DOG ADOPTION OPPORTUNITY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Promise 4 Paws is hosting an open dog adoption event. Drop by, check out some cute canine companions, and maybe go home with one. The event will be in the Pets Plus parking lot. Pets Plus, 32022 Camino Capistrano, #A, San Juan Capistrano. 949.248.3400. promise4paws.org.

Sunday, May 15

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. The Chris Daniels Project Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Thursday, May 19

HORSEMEN HAPPY HOUR

5-8 p.m. Join the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and other horse enthusiasts for an afternoon get-together. Free appetizers will be provided by the Equestrian Coalition. Hennessey’s Tavern, 31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanequestrian.org.

Friday, May 20

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging Young Frankenstein, an adaptation of the Mel Brooks comedy. The show runs through June 5. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, May 21

TALK FROM AUTHOR JOE IDE

10 a.m. Crime novelist Joe Ide will give a talk about writing the “killer” crime novel, in an appearance presented by the Southern California Writers Association (SCWA). Ide is the author of the IQ series and also just released The Goodbye Coast, based on the Philip Marlowe detective character. There will be a champagne brunch before Ide speaks and a buffet luncheon afterward. Tickets are available on the SCWA website. Regency Theatres, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. southerncalwriters.org.

Tuesday, April 24

FIELD OF HONOR

9 a.m-4 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is again partnering with Homefront of America to display American flags in the Mission courtyard in celebration of Memorial Day. More than 400 flags, each standing at 7 feet tall, will be available to view. Active-duty military, veterans, first responders and Mission Preservation Society members will receive free admission to the Mission during the Field of Honor display, which runs through May 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

