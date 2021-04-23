Getting Out Event Calendar: Blood Drive in Honor of Bill Hart

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

SATURDAY, APRIL 24: BLOOD DRIVE IN HONOR OF BILL HART

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friends of former San Clemente council candidate and active community member Bill Hart are organizing a blood drive in his honor. Bill Hart, who is the brother of San Juan Capistrano Councilmember Howard Hart, was diagnosed with lymphoma in March 2020 and needs blood as part of his treatment. The blood drive will be held in conjunction with the South OC Cars and Coffee show. Appointments and a photo ID are required, and there will be antibody testing of each blood donation. Type 92672 into the zip code spot to pull up an appointment. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 844.380.5220. scbloodbank.org/donate.

San Clemente community member Bill Hart is battling lymphoma. His friends are holding a blood drive this Saturday. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Friday, April 23

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, April 24

WESTERN MONARCH BUTTERFLY AWARENESS

9-9:50 a.m. Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens will host a Zoom talk with guest speaker and conservation specialist Susie Vanderlip to explain the decline in population of monarch butterflies and ways to reverse it. Goin’ Native will be selling milkweed plants from 10 a.m.-noon in front of their training center at Reata Park. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.674.6307. goinnative.net.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BREWHOUSE

6-8 p.m. Jim Plays Dan will perform at this craft beer spot. Order a round, sit back and enjoy musical renditions of Steely Dan tunes. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. thebrewhousesjc.com.

Sunday, April 25

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

1-5 p.m. Come and enjoy live music again at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most popular spots, but keep in mind this is outdoors only. Rob Staley Band will perform. Cover charge is $5 and requires a food purchase. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

ONLINE TOUR OF MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is offering online guided tours of its historic grounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Learn about the history and see the charming grounds and gardens of this South Orange County landmark. Cost is $45 for up to four devices, and the Zoom tour lasts up to an hour. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. Check the Mission website for exact hours. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Wednesday, April 28

BACKYARD OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads’ backyard is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.

Thursday, April 29

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Michael Lucas will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Friday, April 30

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, May 1

BOXING SPARRING NIGHT

8 p.m. Members of Capistrano Boxing Gym will slug it out in the ring during sparring sessions, similar to actual fights. Capistrano Boxing Gym, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite E4, San Juan Capistrano. capoboxinggym.com.

Saturday, May 8

DINNER AND DRINKS AT THE COACH HOUSE

7:30 p.m. Live music is finally back at The Coach House. GBK will perform during what are being billed as Dinner and Drink Service Nights at the popular South Orange County venue. The Coach House will be following health guidelines. Dinner reservations are required, so call the box office beforehand to secure your spot. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

