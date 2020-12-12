Getting Out Event Calendar: Camino Real Playhouse Holiday “Fun Raiser”

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17: MUSICAL HOLIDAY ‘FUN RAISER’

7 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is hosting another virtual event. The Ron Koybiashi Trio and others will provide entertainment. The show will be available through Christmas night, and link information is to be announced. The San Juan Capistrano theater has been closed for in-person public performances during the coronavirus pandemic. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Rich Hutchinson, Sharon Keener and Holly Koether portrayed a family for a recent Christmas scene at Camino Real Playhouse. The San Juan Capistrano venue will host another fun event for the community—this one virtually—on Dec. 17. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Saturday, Dec. 12

DONATION DROP-OFF

1-3 p.m. Local entertainment venue The Coach House and Soul Center OC are hosting a Helping Hearts donation drive on Dec. 12 and 13. The drop-off site will be in The Coach House parking lot. The donations will benefit Laura’s House, Thomas House Family Shelter, and Project Hope Alliance—organizations which variously help domestic violence victims and homeless families and children. Donations can include non-perishable food items; new or slightly used clothes for men, women and children; toys and other gifts, and gift cards. Local entertainer Doug Starks and The Reindeer Games will provide live music during the drop-off hours. Parking is available if you want to listen in your car. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.675.5543. soulcenteroc.com.

DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION

9-11:30 a.m. FOCUS Orange County is holding a drive-thru food distribution event for anyone in need during these challenging times. Food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle when you pull up, so recipients are asked to have their trunk open while in line. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. An additional distribution day will be held Dec. 18. St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 27129 Calle Arroyo, Suite #1803, San Juan Capistrano. 866.267.3083. focusnorthamerica.org/orange-county.

ART ALONG THE COAST

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Go on a drive through Orange County and check out art along the way during this event. Artists will open their private studios and gallery venues. Work will be featured from artists in San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, San Clemente, and other areas. Participants will follow current health guidelines. Check online for a full list of stops. Contact Sharon Jackman at shaja@cox.net if you have questions. artalongthecoast.org.

ONLINE ON-DEMAND ‘NUTCRACKER’ SPECIAL

Any time. Ballet Lubbock brings to you a rendition of The Nutcracker, a holiday classic, in the comfort of your own home. The special runs approximately an hour and is available through Dec. 31. Download links will include extra content, including a welcome from their sponsor. 806.785.3090. balletlubbock.org.

Sunday, Dec. 13

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT

4:30 p.m. The San Juan Equestrian Coalition is hosting a safe drive-in movie night at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Gates open at 4:30, and the movie starts at 5:30. Love Actually will be shown. Cost is $30 per car for members and $50 per car for non-members. Event capacity is limited to 141 cars, so you’re urged to buy a ticket ahead of time. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanequestrian.org.

Friday, Dec. 18

NIGHT OF LIGHTS OC

5-9 p.m. Experience a safe drive-thru holiday experience with winter wonderland lights, music, and other seasonal sighs. Expect snow, Santa, and bubbles. Tickets can be purchased online. Days, times, and availability vary. OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa. nightoflightsoc.com.

Saturday, Dec. 19

ZOOM JAZZ DANCE CLASS

9-10 a.m. Bonnie Wallace Dance hosts weekly Zoom jazz dance classes for beginners and more experienced enthusiasts. Sessions will include stretches, warm-up exercises, and dance routines. Register online; one-hour sessions are $5 a class, and 80-minute sessions are $6 a class. Sign up for their newsletter to get a free first class. bonniewallacedance.com. 626.644.4845.

‘GRINCHMAS’ ONLINE PAINTING CLASS

2 p.m. Take a virtual paint class and create your own Christmas scene with The Paint Sesh. An instructor will guide you through as you bring your mind’s eye to life with your own materials. Cost is $15 per person. 562.762.3420. thepaintsesh.com.

Thursday, Dec. 24

BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Red Cross and Overflowing Community Church will host a blood drive. Overflowing Church, 27184 Ortega Hwy., #201, San Juan Capistrano. redcrossblood.org.

Editor’s note: These events could be subject to change during the coronavirus pandemic and the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California. Check with listed groups for up-to-date information.

