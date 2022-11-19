Getting Out Event Calendar: Capistrano Lights and Other Holiday/Winter Events

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3: CAPISTRANO LIGHTS

4-6 p.m. The annual holiday program will return with festive lights, music and audio tours. There will also be Christmas trees, a Nativity scene, carolers, photo opportunities and nightly tree lightings. Capistrano Lights will be open on select dates through Dec. 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. capistranolights.com.

Visitors to Mission San Juan Capistrano will get to enjoy holiday sights and festivities during Capistrano Lights this December. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, Nov. 25

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Wild Horse will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 555 North El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. Funk Station will perform. Enjoy the music and have a pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Nov. 26

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Watch a live performance of this holiday classic at San Juan Capistrano’s local theater. Another showing will be held later in the day at 7 p.m. Performances will run through Dec. 18. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.com.

Sunday, Nov. 27

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. The Big Fat Steve Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Monday, Nov. 28

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

TRIVIA TUESDAY

6-8 p.m. Come test your knowledge about different subjects during this trivia night held every Tuesday. The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, Suite 904, San Juan Capistrano. 949.652.3379. thedogpawrk.beer.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

TREE LIGHTING AT INN AT THE MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

5-6 p.m. The downtown boutique hotel Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano is helping bring the holiday spirit to town with a tree lighting. Santa Claus will be there to celebrate, and there will also be hot chocolate and seasonal treats. The San Juan Capistrano Elementary School Choir will perform. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26907 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. innatthemissionsjc.com.

Thursday, Dec. 1

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

6 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Rhythm Society will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

CASA LUMINA HOLIDAY WALK

5-7 p.m. Each night through Sunday, Dec. 4, roam through Casa Romantica’s grounds that have been turned into a magical garden walk and winter wonderland. There will also be live entertainment, creative activities, and hot chocolate. Tickets are free to $15. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.

Friday, Dec. 2

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Anesha Rose will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Dec. 3

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

4-5:30 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

THE NORTH POLE AT LOS RIOS STREET

4:30-8:30 p.m. Venture down to one of California’s oldest streets to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season. Enjoy shopping for holiday gifts at local businesses, photos with Santa Claus, story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting and other activities. The event is free to attend. Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AT THE COTTAGE GALLERY

5-8 p.m. Los Rios Street art gallery The Cottage House invites the public to come celebrate the holidays, in conjunction with the City of San Juan Capistrano’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Expect cookies, music and fun. The Cottage Gallery, 31701 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.340.6693. cottagegalleryonlosrios.com.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

5:45 p.m. The city’s annual tradition will light up downtown, as usual. There will be entertainment held before the lighting, including a holiday musical show. Other holiday activities will follow the lighting. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

7 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, Dec. 4

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Rock musician Fee Waybill will perform. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

